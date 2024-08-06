Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,064 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Coupang by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 168,600,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,076,870 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Coupang by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,865,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894,909 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupang by 2,250.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 44,926,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,242,000 after buying an additional 43,015,433 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth $250,714,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coupang by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 14,440,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,793,000 after acquiring an additional 98,043 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Coupang Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CPNG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,777,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2,041.58 and a beta of 1.09. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $23.77.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $14,441,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,169,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,755,155.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 6,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $148,815.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,900.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $14,441,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,169,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,755,155.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 761,922 shares of company stock worth $15,824,663 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.