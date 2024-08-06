Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $172,000 Investment in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 94,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 1,819,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after buying an additional 1,325,878 shares in the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of MLCO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,534. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $13.11.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.
