Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $192,000 Investment in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in GeoPark by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of GeoPark by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth $474,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GeoPark alerts:

GeoPark Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:GPRK traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 165,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,423. GeoPark Limited has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $484.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). GeoPark had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 67.81%. The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that GeoPark Limited will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GPRK. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GeoPark

GeoPark Profile

(Free Report)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.