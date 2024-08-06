Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.20% of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,455. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average of $41.43. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $43.48. The company has a market capitalization of $92.54 million, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.24.

About ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF

The ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Disruptive Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of 100 global companies that are involved in disruptive technologies across 10 themes. DTEC was launched on Dec 29, 2017 and is managed by ALPS.

