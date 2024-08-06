Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBDC. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter worth about $4,666,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,691,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after buying an additional 161,127 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 296,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 110,037 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BBDC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,013. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 45.35%. The business had revenue of $69.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Freno acquired 27,500 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $267,575.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 71,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,240.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

