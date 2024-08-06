Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUZ. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $26.96. 86,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.31%. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 261.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.43.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

