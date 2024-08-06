Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBACU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBACU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IB Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of IB Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in IB Acquisition in the first quarter worth $360,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in IB Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IB Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $751,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IBACU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. 124,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,892. IB Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.05.

IB Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

