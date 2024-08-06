Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,828 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 701,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after acquiring an additional 82,458 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 762,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TRNS stock traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $110.24. 4,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,873. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.15. Transcat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.45 and a 1-year high of $147.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Transcat from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Capmk lowered Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Read Our Latest Report on TRNS

Insider Transactions at Transcat

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $414,933.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,870,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $1,621,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $414,933.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,870,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,084. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

(Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.