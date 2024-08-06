Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,812,000. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 540.7% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 338,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 285,890 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
CMPS traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.10. 78,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,109. The company has a quick ratio of 15.23, a current ratio of 15.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. COMPASS Pathways plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $485.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.27.
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.
