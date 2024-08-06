Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Graco by 17.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Graco by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 42,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Graco Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE GGG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,339. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average of $85.37. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

