Virtu Financial LLC Sells 26,268 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,268 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 65,003,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943,974 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 29.9% in the first quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,199,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Ambev by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 51,517,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,184 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new position in Ambev in the first quarter worth approximately $12,157,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Ambev by 73.3% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 10,168,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABEV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

NYSE:ABEV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,155,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,983,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 17.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

