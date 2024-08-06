Virtu Financial LLC Sells 28,506 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,506 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,880,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,978,000 after buying an additional 719,010 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,035,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after buying an additional 298,400 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,712,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 386,266 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 394,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 147,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 328,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 168,820 shares during the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSEC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Prospect Capital stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.24. 543,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.01. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $202.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.70 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 211.76%.

In other news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $74,925.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,127.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

