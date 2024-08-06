Virtu Financial LLC Sells 66,036 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,036 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth $96,000,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 29,610,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,874,000 after buying an additional 4,306,240 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $12,695,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $10,396,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of UEC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,091,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,075. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -149.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UEC

Uranium Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.