Virtu Financial LLC Sells 66,599 Shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Free Report) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,599 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Healthcare AI Acquisition were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare AI Acquisition alerts:

Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Performance

HAIA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.