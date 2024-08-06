Virtu Financial LLC Takes $191,000 Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 417.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENTA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 7,266 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $89,589.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,764.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 7,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $89,589.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,764.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $91,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,926.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,940 shares of company stock worth $246,181 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

ENTA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.86. 16,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,659. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $272.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.36. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.76% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The company had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.