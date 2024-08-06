Virtu Financial LLC Takes $193,000 Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 46,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,544. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $311.94 million, a P/E ratio of -66.38 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
