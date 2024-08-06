Virtu Financial LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,999 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 71.1% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $17,874,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 26.0% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 68,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 14,230 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 54.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 123,742 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after buying an additional 43,860 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $111,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,250 shares of company stock worth $236,995 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Matador Resources stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.36. 197,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,708. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $50.79 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.59.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

