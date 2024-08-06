Virtu Financial LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of KYMR traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.74. 85,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,187. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 2.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KYMR shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KYMR

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $17,345,811.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 723,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,635,229.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $17,345,811.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 723,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,635,229.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,345 shares of company stock valued at $19,279,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.