Virtu Financial LLC Takes $217,000 Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HEES. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of HEES stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.69. The company had a trading volume of 50,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,695. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.55. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $66.18.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.12). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.55%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

