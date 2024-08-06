Virtu Financial LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSDL. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter valued at about $646,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter valued at about $32,973,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter worth about $47,035,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.58.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,651. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 62.34%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s payout ratio is 64.52%.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
Further Reading
