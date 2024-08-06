Virtu Financial LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSDL. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter valued at about $646,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter valued at about $32,973,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter worth about $47,035,000.

Get Morgan Stanley Direct Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.58.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,651. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 62.34%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.