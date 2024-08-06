Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4,856.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 37,294 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCL stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,856. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $59.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -266.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

