Vista Finance LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vista Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,064 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Vista Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 26,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $161.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.58.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.11, for a total value of $2,658,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,923,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,111,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,095,188 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

