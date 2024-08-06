Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.665-2.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.72 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Saturday. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.74. 397,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,424. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.64 and a beta of 0.86. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $41.11.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Articles

