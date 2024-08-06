Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Barclays

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.72% from the company’s current price.

VNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Get Vontier alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vontier

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.66. 195,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,436. Vontier has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Vontier had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 2,206.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 4.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vontier

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.