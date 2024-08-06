Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.27.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.88 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $32.21.

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 15,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 200,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 101,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

