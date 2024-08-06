W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $55.33 to $59.33 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.67 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $213,635,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth $82,706,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,904,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,690,000 after acquiring an additional 898,027 shares during the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $37,915,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 83.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,180,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,757,000 after acquiring an additional 535,471 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

