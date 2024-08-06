Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Trimmed by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,985.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889,546 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $23,226,000 after buying an additional 846,884 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,612,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,699,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.84%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

