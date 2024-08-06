Walleye Trading LLC Invests $141,000 in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,114,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $684,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 468,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 293,115 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,049,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.29.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.50. 73,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,819. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.01% and a negative return on equity of 260.65%. The business had revenue of $9.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

