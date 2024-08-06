Walleye Trading LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,843,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,969,000 after acquiring an additional 379,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of SHY traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $82.57. 774,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,973,094. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $82.91.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
