Walleye Trading LLC Sells 2,049 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Walleye Trading LLC cut its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1,712.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.53. 22,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $104.26 and a 1-year high of $145.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 17.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $430,207. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

