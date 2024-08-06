Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Watts Water Technologies worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,904,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $61,513,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,284,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 20,322.5% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 61,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 61,374 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,826.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 59,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after buying an additional 56,231 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $470,371.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total value of $324,370.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $601,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,753 shares of company stock worth $1,236,753 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTS traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.63. 9,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,274. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.87 and a 12 month high of $219.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WTS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

