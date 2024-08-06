Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Anke Schaferkordt Sells 420 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $20,210.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wayfair Price Performance

W stock opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $85.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.26.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on W. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Wayfair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wayfair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

