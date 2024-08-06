Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $51.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on W. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Wayfair from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Wayfair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.65.

NYSE:W traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.63. 200,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,275,255. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $85.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.26.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $246,515.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,809.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $246,515.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,809.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $567,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,441,155.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,559. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

