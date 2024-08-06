Wedbush Comments on Sleep Number Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sleep Number’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SNBR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sleep Number from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.05. Sleep Number has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $31.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.05 million. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 7.7% during the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 968,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 69,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after acquiring an additional 184,038 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 138.5% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 238,015 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $3,836,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 50,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

