Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TMX Group (X)

TMX Group (TSE: X) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/2/2024 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$40.00 to C$42.00.
- 8/1/2024 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2024 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2024 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2024 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$43.50.
- 7/22/2024 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2024 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$43.00.
- 7/10/2024 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$38.00 to C$40.00.
- 7/10/2024 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$44.00.
X stock opened at C$40.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$38.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.55. TMX Group Limited has a twelve month low of C$28.32 and a twelve month high of C$42.50.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
