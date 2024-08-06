Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TMX Group (X)

TMX Group (TSE: X) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/2/2024 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$40.00 to C$42.00.

8/1/2024 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$43.50.

7/22/2024 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$43.00.

7/10/2024 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

7/10/2024 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$44.00.

TMX Group Stock Down 1.4 %

X stock opened at C$40.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$38.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.55. TMX Group Limited has a twelve month low of C$28.32 and a twelve month high of C$42.50.

Get TMX Group Limited alerts:

TMX Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.