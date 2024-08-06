Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Clarus (CLAR)

Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/5/2024 – Clarus had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Clarus was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.50.

8/2/2024 – Clarus was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/2/2024 – Clarus was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Clarus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 143,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,299. The company has a market capitalization of $172.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. Clarus Co. has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $9.38.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clarus had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 214,183 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Clarus by 348.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 463,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 360,583 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Clarus by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 528,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 33,374 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Further Reading

