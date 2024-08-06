Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $50.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,776. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 79.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average of $47.58. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,277.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 14.1% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $2,594,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 743,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

