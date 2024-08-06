WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) PT Raised to $34.00 at Stephens

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Stephens from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WesBanco from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WesBanco

WesBanco Stock Performance

WesBanco stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,323. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.84. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). WesBanco had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $234.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of WesBanco

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in WesBanco by 3,037.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 102,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 99,280 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in WesBanco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

(Get Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.