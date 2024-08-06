WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Loop Capital

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Loop Capital from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WCC. Baird R W lowered WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on WESCO International from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.71.

Shares of WCC traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.32. 155,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.06. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $122.30 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.02.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.27). WESCO International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other WESCO International news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $852,923.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 2,583.9% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 765,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,040,000 after acquiring an additional 736,616 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,404,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,916,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 63,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 25,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

