Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Insider Stephen Russell Curley Sells 5,070 Shares of Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $387,500.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,356.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 0.5 %

WAL opened at $73.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $82.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.62.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Hovde Group started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.27.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

