Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.27.

Several brokerages recently commented on WAL. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at $361,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $387,500.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,356.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $612,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $73.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $82.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

