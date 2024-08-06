Westpark Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Westpark Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INVZ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INVZ traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.74. 507,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,530. Innoviz Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 441.23% and a negative return on equity of 79.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Innoviz Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 64.9% during the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 14,397,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668,684 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,795,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,427,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 260,373 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $816,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 232.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviz Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.