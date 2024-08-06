Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $77.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.45 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.94% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. On average, analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Westport Fuel Systems stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,620. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $97.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.85. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $10.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WPRT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

