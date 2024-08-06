WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.81.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $12,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,976,258 shares in the company, valued at $48,311,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 1,130.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 19.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $269.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.30%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.81%.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

