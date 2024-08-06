William Blair Comments on Applied Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Applied Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of APLT opened at $6.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $686.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.99. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $9.39.

In related news, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 16,980 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $73,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 61,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $266,954.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,756,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,226,002.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 16,980 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $73,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,861. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 198.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,414,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266,179 shares in the last quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 6,111,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,561,000 after purchasing an additional 736,924 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 5,574,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $13,919,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 122.3% during the first quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 2,017,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after buying an additional 1,109,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

