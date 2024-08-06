Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.08.

WMB stock opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.96. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $45.10.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

