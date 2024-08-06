WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) PT Lowered to $47.00 at DA Davidson

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $34.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.31. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 87,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4,397.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 32,851 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

