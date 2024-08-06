Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Insider Jozsef Varadi Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZGet Free Report) insider Jozsef Varadi acquired 10,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,409 ($18.01) per share, for a total transaction of £140,900 ($180,063.90).

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 1,449 ($18.52) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,184.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,151.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,493.26. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.31. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,380 ($17.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,548 ($32.56).

WIZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 2,250 ($28.75) to GBX 2,150 ($27.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($42.17) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

