WNY Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,231 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.6% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31,278 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC grew its stake in Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.
Apple Stock Down 4.8 %
AAPL opened at $209.27 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.
Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Activity at Apple
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
