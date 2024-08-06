WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 203 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,563 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.0% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,313,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,235,586,000 after purchasing an additional 251,408 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 302,146 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $127,119,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 39,575 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.33.

Microsoft Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $395.15 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $439.56 and its 200 day moving average is $421.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

